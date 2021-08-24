UrduPoint.com

Moscow Concerned About Problem With Afghan Refugees In Fellow CSTO Countries - Shoigu

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 10:36 PM

Moscow Concerned About Problem With Afghan Refugees in Fellow CSTO Countries - Shoigu

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu expressed hope that the Afghan authorities would take into account the interests of all national minorities inhabiting the country, as Russia looks with concern at the problem with refugees from Afghanistan in fellow CSTO countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu expressed hope that the Afghan authorities would take into account the interests of all national minorities inhabiting the country, as Russia looks with concern at the problem with refugees from Afghanistan in fellow CSTO countries.

"These are refugees-related issues of our colleagues, of our allies in the CSTO. And of course, we look at this with concern. We really hope that there [in Afghanistan] will somehow emerge power, maybe a coalition one. In any case, while everyone is declaring this, what they want to do, the authorities, the government, which will take into account all national minorities inhabiting Afghanistan. We will see how this will be implemented," Shoigu told reporters.

