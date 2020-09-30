Moscow Concerned About Reports on Foreign Mercenaries in Zone of Karabakh Conflict

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Moscow is concerned about reports on transfer of militants of illegal armed groups to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It noted that, according to some reports, militants of illegal armed groups, in particular from Syria and Libya, are being transferred to the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in order to directly participate in hostilities.

"We are deeply concerned about these processes, which lead not only to an even greater escalation of tensions in the conflict zone, but also create long-term threats to the security of all countries in the region," the statement says.

"We call on the leadership of the states concerned to take effective measures to prevent use of foreign terrorists and mercenaries in the conflict and to immediately withdraw them from the region," the ministry stressed.