Moscow Concerned About Transfer of Militants From Middle East to Karabakh - Zakharova

Moscow has received information about transfer of militants from the Middle East to Nagorno-Karabakh, such actions are fraught with the emergence of a terrorist enclave in the Caucasus, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Moscow has received information about transfer of militants from the middle East to Nagorno-Karabakh, such actions are fraught with the emergence of a terrorist enclave in the Caucasus, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"According to the information received, members of international terrorist organizations are being transferred from the Middle East who, as we have already said, have blood on their hands up to their elbows to the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. And we are talking about radical mercenaries," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"All this cannot but cause our serious concern, since such a development of the situation is fraught with the emergence of a new terrorist enclave in the future, now in the Transcaucasia," she said.