Moscow Concerned About 'Unprecedented' Russophobia in France - Mission to UN Geneva Office

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) Russia is concerned about the unprecedented discrimination that Russian-speaking people are facing in France, and Moscow is urging Paris to take action against it, the Russian mission to the UN Office at Geneva said on Monday.

"We are noting cases of unprecedented Russophobia. We regularly learn about facts of discrimination against our citizens and everyday aggression against them. We are urging the French authorities to pay attention to anonymous threats aimed at Russian-speaking citizens," mission's representative Kristina Sukacheva said during a UN session on the human rights situation in France.

Moscow is also concerned about the discrimination on the basis of race, ethnicity and religion in France, the diplomat added.

Russia calls on France to ensure punishment to those involved in violence and hate speech directed at national, ethnic and religious minorities and promptly investigate all cases of excessive use of force by law enforcement officials, according to the Russian representative.

Since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Western countries have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Moscow, including in sports and culture. Russian officials have been noting an increase in cases of discrimination against Russians in Western countries, accusing them of pursuing a policy of belligerent Russophobia.