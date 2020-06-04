Moscow Concerned About Use of Force Against Journalists by US Police - Envoy to OSCE

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Moscow is concerned about unjustified use of force by US law enforcement officials against peaceful protesters and journalists, Alexander Lukashevich, Russia's Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), said on Thursday.

"We have always emphasized that any protest rallies must be peaceful, we have always harshly condemned the violence by the participants of such rallies. At the same time, in this case, we note with concern that along with robbers and hooligans, US law enforcement officers disperse peaceful demonstrations, while unjustifiably using force against both protesters and journalists reporting from the scene," Lukashevich said at an online meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.

From May 28 to June 1, local human rights organizations registered about 100 ” and according to some reports at least 200 ” attacks on reporters in dozens of US cities, the Russian diplomat noted.

"We remind the US authorities of their international obligations to ensure safety and unhindered work of journalists, as well as freedom of expression and equal access to information for all. OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir, also mentioned this, expressing on June 1 serious concern about 'a wave of violence' in this country against media workers in that country," the permanent representative stressed.