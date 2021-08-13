UrduPoint.com

Moscow Concerned As Afghan Peace Process Stalled - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 03:41 PM

Moscow Concerned as Afghan Peace Process Stalled - Lavrov

Moscow regrets that the peace process in Afghanistan has stalled and wants to see reconciliation with engagement of all the country's political and ethnic forces, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

SAMBEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Moscow regrets that the peace process in Afghanistan has stalled and wants to see reconciliation with engagement of all the country's political and ethnic forces, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We want the Afghan crisis to be resolved with participation of all the political, ethnic and confessional forces in the country, we support process that were approved by the UN Security Council but that stalled, as the governmental delegation, unfortunately, has not been really interested in resuming negotiations in the past 1.

5-2 years," Lavrov told reporters.

"Against this background, the Taliban [terrorist group, banned in Russia], unfortunately, decided to try to resolve the issue militarily. They keep capturing new cities and counties. This is all wrong," Lavrov added.

The Russian foreign minister expressed the belief that the Taliban's advancement was possible partially due to the position of the Afghan government.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United Nations Moscow Russia Turkish Lira All Government

Recent Stories

One killed, four injured in separate road mishaps

One killed, four injured in separate road mishaps

6 seconds ago
 Merkel to Visit Ukraine on August 22 - German Cabi ..

Merkel to Visit Ukraine on August 22 - German Cabinet

7 seconds ago
 Kandahar Seizure Does Not Mean Taliban Ready to Ta ..

Kandahar Seizure Does Not Mean Taliban Ready to Take Control Over Kabul - Russia ..

9 seconds ago
 Independence Day celebration; ARC children plant s ..

Independence Day celebration; ARC children plant saplings

10 seconds ago
 Mine's a barkarita: a London bar for pampered pooc ..

Mine's a barkarita: a London bar for pampered pooches

15 seconds ago
 Arrested Hypersonic Scientist Kuranov Fired From U ..

Arrested Hypersonic Scientist Kuranov Fired From University 5 Years Ago

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.