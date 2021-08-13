Moscow Concerned as Afghan Peace Process Stalled - Lavrov

Moscow regrets that the peace process in Afghanistan has stalled and wants to see reconciliation with engagement of all the country's political and ethnic forces, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

SAMBEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Moscow regrets that the peace process in Afghanistan has stalled and wants to see reconciliation with engagement of all the country's political and ethnic forces, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We want the Afghan crisis to be resolved with participation of all the political, ethnic and confessional forces in the country, we support process that were approved by the UN Security Council but that stalled, as the governmental delegation, unfortunately, has not been really interested in resuming negotiations in the past 1.

5-2 years," Lavrov told reporters.

"Against this background, the Taliban [terrorist group, banned in Russia], unfortunately, decided to try to resolve the issue militarily. They keep capturing new cities and counties. This is all wrong," Lavrov added.

The Russian foreign minister expressed the belief that the Taliban's advancement was possible partially due to the position of the Afghan government.