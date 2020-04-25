Moscow Concerned by US Threats to Iran Amid Gulf Tensions, Calls for Restraint

Moscow is concerned about Washington's threats to destroy Iranian vessels in the Persian Gulf and calls on both sides to exercise restraint, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Saturday

On April 15, the US Central Command said that 11 vessels of the Iranian Revolution Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) forces had conducted "dangerous and harassing" maneuvers around US warships in the Persian Gulf. However, after about an hour, the IRGCN vessels responded to the US bridge-to-bridge radio queries and moved further away from the warships. Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump said that he had directed the US navy to attack and destroy any Iranian gunboats that approach and intimidate US warships at sea. The Iranian military responded by saying that it would destroy US warships in the Gulf if they threaten Tehran's security, while Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the US military had "no business" in the Persian Gulf.

"We call for restraint, and we, of course, note that the conflict potential in this region, which is extremely important for global security, has not disappeared, it is significant," Ryabkov said.

The senior diplomat stressed that Moscow "thoroughly studied what officials in Washington said in recent days on this subject."

"We note with concern that senior representatives of the US administration deliberately blur the line between the legal right to self-defense and the threats of the use of force in situations where there are no grounds for using the right to self-defense," Ryabkov added.

"This is one of the methods that create uncertainty in the international community, this is a deliberate desire to sow discord among members of the international community, given that different countries interpret the relevant provisions of international law differently. This is one of the elements of US policy aimed at continuing to play on the nerves," the diplomat stated.