MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Moscow is concerned over Afghanistan's security and human rights situation in the country, but believes nothing should be imposed on the new Afghan authorities, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday.

"Obviously, like many other countries, we have certain concerns regarding further military and political situation in the country and the observance of fundamental norms and human rights. However, cultural and religious peculiarities of the Afghan people should be taken into consideration, and we should not impose anything on them being guided by our own cultural concepts of democracy and order," Kabulov said on air of Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Russian diplomats are actively engaged in the effort to develop relations with the new Afghan authorities, the official went on to say, expressing hope that the new government will "act in a civilized manner."