MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Russia is concerned over the European Union's attempts to declare its political ambitions in the Arctic region, Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday.

The European Commission has published the EU's strategy in the Arctic, which contains the bloc's demand to establish a complete ban on the extraction of coal, oil and gas in the Arctic and nearby regions.

The EU also criticizes Russia's actions to strengthen the infrastructure to ensure its security in the Arctic.

"Of course, we are alarmed by such impudent attempts by the EU to assert its political ambitions in the Arctic region and extend its influence over it, weaken the prospects for its sustainable development," Zakharova told a press conference.