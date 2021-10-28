UrduPoint.com

Moscow Concerned Over EU's Attempts To Declare Its Political Ambitions In Arctic

Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 08:07 PM

Moscow Concerned Over EU's Attempts to Declare Its Political Ambitions in Arctic

Russia is concerned over the European Union's attempts to declare its political ambitions in the Arctic region, Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Russia is concerned over the European Union's attempts to declare its political ambitions in the Arctic region, Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday.

The European Commission has published the EU's strategy in the Arctic, which contains the bloc's demand to establish a complete ban on the extraction of coal, oil and gas in the Arctic and nearby regions.

The EU also criticizes Russia's actions to strengthen the infrastructure to ensure its security in the Arctic.

"Of course, we are alarmed by such impudent attempts by the EU to assert its political ambitions in the Arctic region and extend its influence over it, weaken the prospects for its sustainable development," Zakharova told a press conference.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Oil Gas Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Sindh Govt striving to provide facilities at doors ..

Sindh Govt striving to provide facilities at doorstep: Sindh Minister for Local ..

54 seconds ago
 ECP excludes Malakand from 1st phase of LG polls; ..

ECP excludes Malakand from 1st phase of LG polls; includes Buner

56 seconds ago
 DC for resolving public issues on priority

DC for resolving public issues on priority

58 seconds ago
 Traders issues relating to automated PoS devices t ..

Traders issues relating to automated PoS devices to be resolved

59 seconds ago
 Punjab govt taking exemplary steps for the promoti ..

Punjab govt taking exemplary steps for the promotion of livestock: Faisal

15 minutes ago
 Electrification commitment being fulfilled: Amjad

Electrification commitment being fulfilled: Amjad

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.