Moscow Concerned Over Foreign Attempts to Interfere in Situation in Belarus - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Russia is concerned over foreign attempts to impact the situation in Belarus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

"We are concerned about attempts to use the internal difficulties that Belarus, its leadership and its people are facing to interfere in these events, processes from outside," Lavrov said, adding that nobody was even hiding the fact that it had to d with geopolitics.

"What we are hearing from the European capitals, from the Baltics (Lithuania, Estonia) as well as from Poland and the European Parliament ” this s not about [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko, human rights and democracy.

This is about geopolitics. The rules that our western partners want to introduce on our continent and in other parts of the world," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister called on the West to keep in mind the results of its interference in Ukraine in 2014.

"I am calling on everyone who says that mediation is the only solution in this situation to remember that our Western colleagues were 'mediating' in 2014 during Maidan in Kiev," Lavrov said.