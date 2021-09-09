Moscow Concerned Over Guinea Coup, Demands Release of President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Russia is concerned over the recent military coup in Guinea and demands the release of President Alpha Conde, Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday.

Moscow is closely monitoring the situation in the African country, according to Zakharova.

"Moscow is alarmed in connection with the forceful change of power in Guinea, we demand the release of Alpha Conde, ensure his immunity, we consider it extremely important to prevent the escalation of tension, to take the necessary steps to return the situation to the constitutional field," Zakharova told a briefing.

The 83-year-old president was deposed on Sunday by a military group led by Col. Mamady Doumbouya, a former French legionnaire, who declared the government dissolved and the constitution voided. Conde is reported to be held in a hotel.