Moscow Concerned Over Health of Russians in US Prisons Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Russia is concerned over the health of its citizens in US prisons as it knows of some coronavirus cases there, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"I do not have any information about cases in Russian prisons. But as for our citizens in US prisons, we have information that there were coronavirus cases registered.

We are naturally concerned about the health of our citizens in the US prisons," Peskov told reporters, when asked to comment on the request to release Russian citizens from US prisons.

"And there really was such a request � to consider their release in one way or another based on humanitarian grounds," the spokesman said, adding that he did not know where the released would be placed.