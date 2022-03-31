Moscow Concerned Over IS Plans to Destabilize Situation in Central Asia, Russia - Lavrov

TUNXI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Moscow is concerned over the plans of the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terrorist group to "export" instability to Central Asia and Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We are especially concerned over the plans of IS and their followers to destabilize the Central Asian nations and export the instability to Russia," Lavrov said at a plenary session of the meeting of Afghan neighboring states in China.

He also expressed concern over the concentration of the IS units near the Afghan-Tajik and Afghan-Uzbek borders.