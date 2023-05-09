TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Russia is concerned over Japan's increase in military spending and the strengthening of military capabilities, which Moscow sees as a shift from Tokyo's previous approaches in foreign policy, Russian Charge d'affaires in Tokyo Gennady Ovechko said in an interview with Sputnik

"We are concerned by the Japanese remilitarization policy, forced by the administration of (Japanese Prime Minister) Fumio Kishida. We see at what speed such serious initiatives as updating doctrinal documents in the defense and security sectors, and unprecedented boosting of the military budget are being promoted without proper discussion and approval by the people," Ovechko said.

The diplomat also said that Moscow had been recording Tokyo's attempts to transform the Japanese self-defense forces into a "full-fledged army capable of conducting offensive operations.

"

"We are closely monitoring the conduct of large-scale military exercises near the Russian borders with the involvement of non-regional participants," Ovechko told Sputnik.

Moscow's concerns have been caused by Tokyo's efforts to boost Japan's "counterstrike capabilities" to be able to respond to the alleged Chinese and North Korean threats in accordance with three key security documents adopted in December 2022. The documents on national security include an increase in the Japanese defense budget to 2% of its GDP by 2027, or around 11 trillion Yen ($83 billion). For comparison, Japan's defense spending in 2022 amounted to 5.4 trillion yen, which is 1.24% of its GDP.