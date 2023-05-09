UrduPoint.com

Moscow Concerned Over Japanese Prime Minister's Remilitarization Policy - Embassy

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Moscow Concerned Over Japanese Prime Minister's Remilitarization Policy - Embassy

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Russia is concerned over Japan's increase in military spending and the strengthening of military capabilities, which Moscow sees as a shift from Tokyo's previous approaches in foreign policy, Russian Charge d'affaires in Tokyo Gennady Ovechko said in an interview with Sputnik

"We are concerned by the Japanese remilitarization policy, forced by the administration of (Japanese Prime Minister) Fumio Kishida. We see at what speed such serious initiatives as updating doctrinal documents in the defense and security sectors, and unprecedented boosting of the military budget are being promoted without proper discussion and approval by the people," Ovechko said.

The diplomat also said that Moscow had been recording Tokyo's attempts to transform the Japanese self-defense forces into a "full-fledged army capable of conducting offensive operations.

"

"We are closely monitoring the conduct of large-scale military exercises near the Russian borders with the involvement of non-regional participants," Ovechko told Sputnik.

Moscow's concerns have been caused by Tokyo's efforts to boost Japan's "counterstrike capabilities" to be able to respond to the alleged Chinese and North Korean threats in accordance with three key security documents adopted in December 2022. The documents on national security include an increase in the Japanese defense budget to 2% of its GDP by 2027, or around 11 trillion Yen ($83 billion). For comparison, Japan's defense spending in 2022 amounted to 5.4 trillion yen, which is 1.24% of its GDP.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Moscow Russia China Budget Tokyo Japan December From Billion

Recent Stories

DEWA initiates pilot use of ChatGPT to enhance cap ..

DEWA initiates pilot use of ChatGPT to enhance capabilities of its virtual emplo ..

7 minutes ago
 Negotiations continue with PTI: Interior Minister

Negotiations continue with PTI: Interior Minister

1 hour ago
 &#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; operation distributes ..

&#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; operation distributes 156,000 food parcels in Syria

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th May 2023

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi fastest-growing economy in MENA Region w ..

Abu Dhabi fastest-growing economy in MENA Region with GDP growth rate of 9.3% in ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.