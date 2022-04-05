Kiev's demand to ratify a possible peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, as well as to hold a referendum on this issue, causes concern, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Kiev's demand to ratify a possible peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, as well as to hold a referendum on this issue, causes concern, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We are concerned that the Ukrainian side has decided to demand that in the event of a (peace) treaty, all hostilities be stopped within a few days, the Russian armed forces leave Ukraine, and after that a referendum is to be held, ratification in the parliament is necessary. And there is a very high probability that when this ratification and referendum gives a negative result, the negotiation process will have to start again," Lavrov told reporters.