UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Concerned Over Kiev's Proposal To Give Dual Citizenship To Ukrainian Diaspora

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 08:32 PM

Moscow Concerned Over Kiev's Proposal to Give Dual Citizenship to Ukrainian Diaspora

Kiev's proposal to grant ethnic Ukrainians living abroad dual citizenship raises many questions, specifically with regard to how to define an "ethnic Ukrainian," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Kiev's proposal to grant ethnic Ukrainians living abroad dual citizenship raises many questions, specifically with regard to how to define an "ethnic Ukrainian," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed his Foreign Ministry on Wednesday to create a mechanism that would grant ethnic Ukrainians living in "friendly" countries dual citizenship. This announcement was made in the wake of Russia's move to facilitate the Russian citizenship process for Ukrainians residing in Russia and living in Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"They didn't specify how they would determine 'an ethnic Ukrainian'. Many questions emerge. Will it depend on father, mother or the last name or will it be on an emotional level, like in case of [former Georgian President and Odessa governor Mikheil] Saakashvili? So basically, a procedure is needed," Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kiev administration's initiative was a domestic matter.

Ukraine does not currently recognize dual citizenship.

Related Topics

Governor Ukraine Russia Facebook Luhansk Odessa Donetsk Kiev Citizenship

Recent Stories

INFINIX S4 - THE GAME CHANGING 32MP SELFIE PHONE

40 minutes ago

Balochistan govt to initiate women empowerment pro ..

42 seconds ago

IOK PDP flays Indian Congress leader for using der ..

43 seconds ago

120 cases reported at human rights centre for wome ..

45 seconds ago

Russia to Continue Pressuring Kiev to Release Vysh ..

11 minutes ago

DG Radio Pakistan grieved over demise of Himayat A ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.