Moscow Concerned Over NATO, US Increasing Military Presence in Eastern Mediterranean

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Russia is concerned over the increasing military presence of NATO and the United States in the Eastern Mediterranean Region, as it sees this as a hostile act, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We are concerned about what is happening in the Eastern Mediterranean region, including, not least, the actions of the US and NATO to increase their military presence in the region with a frank anti-Russian intention," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after his meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.