Moscow Concerned Over Negative Trend in Armenian-Azerbaijani Relations - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Moscow is concerned over the negative trend in the Azerbaijani-Armenian relations and is ready to facilitate the process of reaching a compromise, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We are concerned over the negative tendencies that have been forming in the recent weeks between Baku and Yerevan, and over the reemergence of sharp rhetoric, exchange of accusations, accompanied by escalating tensions in the region," Zakharova told a briefing.

The spokeswoman called on the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides to "show goodwill" and jointly look for a compromise, saying that Russia was willing to facilitate the process in different ways.

Zakharova added that Moscow's proposal on providing a platform for Baku-Yerevan negotiations remained on the table.

The tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan flared up in late 2022. Since December 12, the only road which connects Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh but runs de jure through the Lachin district of Azerbaijan has been blocked by a group of people from Azerbaijan described by state media as environmental activists protesting alleged Armenian illegal mining in the area.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has urged Russian peacekeepers to ensure that the blockade is lifted, saying that failure to do so would be a violation of their obligations under the trilateral ceasefire deal. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has denied any breach of obligations by the peacekeepers.