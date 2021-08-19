UrduPoint.com

Moscow Concerned Over New US Plans To Increase Military Presence In Poland - Zakharova

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Moscow Concerned Over New US Plans to Increase Military Presence in Poland - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Moscow is concerned over the new plans of the United States to increase its military presence in Poland, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We are concerned about the prospects for the growth of the American military presence in Poland.

A significant increase in the total number of US military personnel is planned in addition to the already deployed 4,500 people. The infrastructure being created will make it possible, in a short time, to increase the grouping of American troops in this country to 20,000 people," Zakharova told a briefing.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Poland United States

Recent Stories

UAE a leader in supporting frontline defenders: Za ..

UAE a leader in supporting frontline defenders: Zaki Nusseibeh

12 minutes ago
 59,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

59,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

42 minutes ago
 World Government Summit: Building resilience of ci ..

World Government Summit: Building resilience of cities develops their readiness ..

1 hour ago
 Human costs of climate change surpass wars, confli ..

Human costs of climate change surpass wars, conflicts: TBHF Director

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with booby-trapped drone

2 hours ago
 DP World reports strong 1H2021 financial results

DP World reports strong 1H2021 financial results

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.