Moscow Concerned Over New US Plans to Increase Military Presence in Poland - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Moscow is concerned over the new plans of the United States to increase its military presence in Poland, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We are concerned about the prospects for the growth of the American military presence in Poland.

A significant increase in the total number of US military personnel is planned in addition to the already deployed 4,500 people. The infrastructure being created will make it possible, in a short time, to increase the grouping of American troops in this country to 20,000 people," Zakharova told a briefing.