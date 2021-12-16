Moscow Concerned Over Possible Ban of Transit of Goods From Belarus Via Lithuania

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Moscow is concerned over reports about a possible ban on transit of goods from Belarus via Lithuania as they may affect Russia's Kaliningrad region, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We were extremely concerned about the information about a possible ban on the transit of goods from Belarus through Lithuania. We are convinced that this path is a dead-end, since it can affect the Kaliningrad region, negatively affect the economy, social status and quality of life of the population of this region of Russia," Zakharova said in a statement, published by the ministry.

The spokeswoman added that Moscow will be monitoring the situation and calls on partners to avoid undermining economic links.