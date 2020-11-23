UrduPoint.com
Moscow Concerned Over Rocket Shelling Of Kabul By IS Militants - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Moscow Concerned Over Rocket Shelling of Kabul by IS Militants - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Russia is extremely worried over the shelling of Kabul by militants of Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), the country's foreign ministry said Monday.

"We are extremely concerned over the rocket shelling of Kabul by the IS militants on November 21. Residential buildings and a hospital were damaged, 10 people died, more than 50 were injured," the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharva, said.

