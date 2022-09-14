Moscow Concerned Over Situation on Border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Moscow is concerned and closely following the development of the situation on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, a source in the Russian foreign ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We are following closely with concern.

We hope that the local authorities will take urgent measures to bring the situation back under control and will strictly follow the instructions of their leadership, which recently discussed border issues. At that time, the intention to achieve solutions that would suit both sides through negotiations was confirmed. Moscow entirely supports this approach," the source said.