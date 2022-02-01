UrduPoint.com

Moscow Concerned Over Stance Of Several NATO Countries On Indivisible Security - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 09:43 PM

Moscow is concerned over the stance of several NATO countries on the principle of indivisible security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday after his phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

"This is a key principle of international law, agreed upon in the Euro-Atlantic space, and our Western colleagues are simply trying to completely forget it, not just to ignore it. And to prevent this from happening, when we received a reaction from Washington to our initial proposals, I described in detail what we are now talking about with you in a separate message, and sent it to all the foreign ministers of the OSCE states and a number of other states so that they knew our position," Lavrov said in a statement.

The minister added that he confirmed to Blinken that Russia will not allow ignoring this issue.

"And we will insist on an honest conversation and an honest explanation why the West does not want to fulfill its obligations or wants to fulfill them exclusively selectively in its favor. Tony Blinken agreed that there is room for further discussion here. let's see how things go," Lavrov added.

