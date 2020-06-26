Moscow Concerned Over Tensions in Yemen, Calls for Immediate De-Escalation

The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed on Friday concerns over raising tensions in Yemen and called an all the parties to the conflict to immediately cease the armed confrontation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed on Friday concerns over raising tensions in Yemen and called an all the parties to the conflict to immediately cease the armed confrontation.

Earlier this week, Houthi rebels launched missiles and drones on multiple facilities located across Saudi Arabia, and the Saudi-led coalition, engaged in the fight against the Houthi movement, conducted over 80 airstrikes on Yemen.

"We are calling on all the parties to the Yemeni conflict to cease armed activities immediately ... We support our principled position regarding the need to urgently stop armed confrontation in Yemen and establish an inclusive intra-Libyan negotiating process under the UN guidance, which would take into consideration the interests of all the key political forces, and religious and regional groups of the country's population," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.