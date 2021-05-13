MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) A US nuclear submarine's entry to a Norwegian port near the Russian border raises concerns, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday, adding that Moscow regrets Oslo's policy to militarize the Arctic.

"The fact of the entry on May 10 this year of an American nuclear submarine to the port of the northern Norwegian settlement of Tonsnes, 50 kilometers away from Tromso, raises concern," Zakharova said during a briefing.

According to the spokeswoman, statements made by Norwegian military officials about the absence of nuclear weapons on the submarine can not be fully trusted.

"It is especially regrettable that Oslo has taken a tough course towards strengthening the militarization of the Arctic, whipping up tensions in this traditionally peaceful region, trying to please senior NATO partners," Zakharova added.