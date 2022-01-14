UrduPoint.com

Moscow Concerned US Influence Hindering Development Of Relations With Japan - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 06:33 PM

Moscow Concerned US Influence Hindering Development of Relations With Japan - Lavrov

The Tokyo-Washington alliance is preventing the development of relations between Japan and Russia and the conclusion of a peace treaty, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, adding that Moscow is also concerned about the possible deployment of medium- and short-range missiles by the United States on Japanese territory

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The Tokyo-Washington alliance is preventing the development of relations between Japan and Russia and the conclusion of a peace treaty, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, adding that Moscow is also concerned about the possible deployment of medium- and short-range missiles by the United States on Japanese territory.

"Pressure is being placed on Japan to join the sanctions, and Japan joins the sanctions, not all, but many of them. Pressure is also being brought regarding military security issues. We are concerned that Japan has long been an ally of the United States. There is an agreement of 1960 (Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security between the United States and Japan), providing the Americans with broad freedom of maneuver and action on the Japanese territory," Lavrov said during a press conference.

The foreign minister went on to say that Japan's alliance with a country that considers Russia and China as threats does not facilitate the establishment of an optimal atmosphere for the development of relations with Russia.

Given rumors of possible US medium- and short-range missiles deployment in Japan, further security risks to Russia would result.

"If we want to be close partners, we need to determine how we can overcome very serious contradictions concerning the international agenda. And when we establish a genuine new-quality partnership in all these areas, I am convinced that all the issues, including those related to the peace treaty, will be solved much more easily than in the current, sometimes even confrontational atmosphere," the diplomat added.

Relations between Russia and Japan have long been complicated by the fact that they never signed a permanent peace treaty following World War II. The main stumbling block is their dispute over a group of four islands Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and Habomai.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Alliance Japan United States World War All Agreement

Recent Stories

UN to Allocate Record High $150Mln to Support Huma ..

UN to Allocate Record High $150Mln to Support Humanitarian Operations in 13 Coun ..

2 minutes ago
 Three sanitizing gates installed in Peshawar at th ..

Three sanitizing gates installed in Peshawar at the cost of Rs 524,022: PA told

2 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad to plant 40,0 ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad to plant 40,000 saplings during current yea ..

2 minutes ago
 KP to sign 20 MoUs worth $1 billion at Expo 2020 D ..

KP to sign 20 MoUs worth $1 billion at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 minutes ago
 Over 100 Civilians Killed in Ethiopia's Tigray Sin ..

Over 100 Civilians Killed in Ethiopia's Tigray Since Early 2022 - UN Human Right ..

5 minutes ago
 90 schools still not functional in Khyber distt: P ..

90 schools still not functional in Khyber distt: PA

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.