Moscow Condemns Assassination Attempt Against Iraqi Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 03:33 PM

Russia condemns the recent assassination attempt against Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and believes it was aimed at undermining national security and stability, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Monday, calling on Iraqi political forces to exercise restraint

"We resolutely condemn this audacious terrorist attack that was aimed at undermining security and stability in the friendly Iraq. We confirm readiness to strengthen practical cooperation with Iraqi partners in the fight against terrorism," Zakharova said in a statement, released by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The diplomat called for boosting the coordinated international effort to combat terrorism.

"In this difficult period for Iraq, we are calling on the leading political forces in the country to exercise restraint and seek mutually acceptable solutions to the domestic political problems," Zakharova went on to say.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman expressed hope that Iraq will soon reach an agreement on forming a new government that would have support of key political parties and ethnic groups.

