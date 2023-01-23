Moscow Condemns Burning of Quran by Extremists in Stockholm - Foreign Ministry

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2023 | 09:22 PM

Moscow condemns the burning of the Quran by extremists in Stockholm, and calls for measures against radicals, special representative of Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry on cooperation in the field of observance of the right to freedom of religion Gennady Askaldovich said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Moscow condemns the burning of the Quran by extremists in Stockholm, and calls for measures against radicals, special representative of Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry on cooperation in the field of observance of the right to freedom of religion Gennady Askaldovich said on Monday.

On Saturday, Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the far-right Danish political party Stram Kurs, burned a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm after receiving a relevant permission from the authorities.

"We have witnessed how political promiscuity and permissiveness, under the guise of 'freedom of speech and expression,' results in inciting inter-religious discord, insulting the feelings of believers � in this case Muslims. We condemn and reject such criminal actions. We urge you to take measures against radicals," the statement said.

