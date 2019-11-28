UrduPoint.com
Moscow Condemns Crimes Against Afghans In Wake Of Reported Casualties At Firing Ranges

Thu 28th November 2019 | 10:43 PM

Moscow decisively condemns crimes against civilians in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, commenting on media reports claiming that civilians had been injured in explosions on firing ranges once used a New Zealand military contingent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Moscow decisively condemns crimes against civilians in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, commenting on media reports claiming that civilians had been injured in explosions on firing ranges once used a New Zealand military contingent.

Earlier in November, media reported that in 2014, 17 civilians were injured in nine blasts linked to unexploded ordinance abandoned at firing ranges used by New Zealand soldiers, who were deployed in Afghanistan from 2003-2013. New Zealand has denied that the incidents could be directly linked to its equipment, and suggested the equipment could have been left behind by other foreign forces. In addition, the country did not conduct a full inquiry into the case, claiming it cleared its firing ranges.

According to the spokeswoman, 17 Afghan civilians, including seven children, were injured "due to the negligence of New Zealand's military."

"In particular, they did not clear firing ranges of mines properly after they stopped using them," she stressed, adding that reports on the casualties were yet to be verified.

Earlier this month, UK media also reported on war crimes allegedly committed by the UK military during its counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan. These reports caused a negative public response and brought about an investigation on the issue.

"We decisively condemn crimes against civilians in Afghanistan and urge the UK's and New Zealand's authorities to complete investigations, hold the perpetrators accountable and stop concealing this data," Zakharova said.

She also added that commanders of foreign troops located in Afghanistan should take the necessary measures to prevent similar crimes against civilians from happening in the future.

In 2017, the United Nations urged the government of New Zealand to fully investigate the crimes allegedly committed by the country's forces during Operation Burnham in Afghanistan in 2010. It was only in 2018 when New Zealand launched the inquiry.

