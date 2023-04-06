Moscow strongly condemns Tallinn's decision to shut down the coordination council of Russian compatriots, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Moscow strongly condemns Tallinn's decision to shut down the coordination council of Russian compatriots, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"We regard the Coordinating Council of Russian Compatriots' decision made on April 4 ...

to 'self-dissolve' the organization as another manifestation of the militant and punitive policy of the Estonian police state against the Russian-speaking national minority, which makes up about a third of the population of the country ... We strongly condemn Tallinn's line of squeezing the Russian-speaking minority out of all spheres of public life," the ministry said in a statement.