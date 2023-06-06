UrduPoint.com

Moscow Condemns Kakhovka HPP Destruction, Calls On Int'l Community To Follow Suit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Russia strongly condemns the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) by the Ukrainian troops and calls on the international community to also condemn this "terrorist act," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Russia strongly condemns the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) by the Ukrainian troops and calls on the international community to also condemn this "terrorist act," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"We strongly condemn the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station by the armed forces of Ukraine, which led to a large-scale humanitarian and environmental catastrophe," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry called the destruction a "terrorist act" that is directed against civilian infrastructure.

"It was planned in advance and purposefully by the Kiev regime for military purposes as part of the so-called counteroffensive of the armed forces of Ukraine," the statement read.

Moscow also called on the international community to condemn "criminal actions of the Ukrainian authorities"

