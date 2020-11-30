UrduPoint.com
Moscow Condemns Killing Of Iranian Nuclear Scientist - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Moscow strongly condemns the murder of Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

Fakhrizadeh was killed in a gun attack in Tehran on Friday. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Friday the attack seemed to be linked to Israel.

"We strongly condemn the killing of scientist M.

Fakhrizadeh in Iran on November 27. We are very concerned by the provocative nature of this terrorist attack, which clearly aims to destabilize the situation and foster conflict in the region," the ministry said.

Moscow has urged all sides to refrain from any steps that could lead to regional escalation.

"Whoever was behind the killing or trying to use it to advance their political interests, should be held accountable," the ministry said.

