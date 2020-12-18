Moscow Condemns 'Political Terror' Faced by Media, Rights Defenders in Latvia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow condemns the ongoing "political terror" faced by Russian-language media representatives and human rights defenders in Latvia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Moscow condemns the ongoing "political terror" faced by Russian-language media representatives and human rights defenders in Latvia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"Only a few days after the arrest of journalists from the online editions of Sputnik and Baltnews, a Latvian court found the well-known human rights activist and public figure A. V. Gaponenko guilty of 'inciting animosity and hatred on racial, ethnic or nationality-based grounds.' We strongly condemn the ongoing political terror faced by the leaders of the Russian-speaking human rights movement and the media community in Latvia," Zakharova said in a statement published on the ministry's website.

Aleksandr Gaponenko, a prominent Russian-speaking academic, was convicted by a Latvian court on Thursday on charges of inciting ethnic hatred and was sentenced to one year of probation and two years of police supervision, the academic wrote on his Facebook page.

"We do not see any distortion of historical reality in the statements of A. V. Gaponenko. He simply stated that in the 1930s and 1940s, many Latvian inhabitants voluntarily cooperated with Nazi Germany. Through their attempts to tighten repressions against human rights defenders in an effort to silence them, the ruling nationalist elite in Latvia, in effect, is stating its spiritual kinship with the pre-war, pro-fascist regime of K. Ulmanis," Zakharova added.

Russian-speaking Latvian journalists who cooperated with the Baltnews and Sputnik portals have faced charges of violating the EU sanctions regime on Russia over recent weeks.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has condemned Latvia's crackdown on Russian-speaking journalists, noting that the EU sanctions cited by Latvia concern only the general director of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, Dmitry Kiselev, and cannot apply to all entities that work with the agency, especially those who work as freelance journalists.