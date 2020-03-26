UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Condemns Recent Terrorist Attack In Northeastern Mali, Calls For Int'l Assistance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 12:40 AM

Moscow Condemns Recent Terrorist Attack in Northeastern Mali, Calls for Int'l Assistance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Moscow condemns the recent terrorist attack in the northeastern region of Mali, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the situation in the country demonstrates the need to strengthen international coordination to assist the authorities in the fight against terrorism.

Last week, the Malian army lost 29 servicemen as a result of a terrorist attack in the Gao region. Five others were injured.

"We strongly condemn the latest crime of terrorist forces aimed at destabilizing the situation in Mali and undermining the efforts of the country's leadership to implement the Algerian peace agreement of 2015 ... We express our condolences and sympathy to the families and friends of the victims, we wish a speedy recovery to the victims of this criminal act, we reaffirm our continued support for the leadership and people of Mali in the fight against the terrorist threat," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the ongoing difficult security situation in the country proved the necessity for further effective international support for the Malian government, which is attempting to stabilize the situation.

Mali was destabilized in 2012 when Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the northern part of the country. The conflict escalated after an Islamist invasion and French involvement. Tensions have significantly de-escalated since then, however, sporadic clashes still occur.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Militants Army Moscow Russia Mali Gao Criminals 2015 Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Govt spending Rs1.25 trillion to address Covid-19 ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Food Security Council holds remote meetin ..

1 hour ago

Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

1 hour ago

Launching of mobile App to bring revolution in liv ..

2 hours ago

World Bank, IMF call for suspending debt payment b ..

1 hour ago

ADJD directs police directorates not to arrest ind ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.