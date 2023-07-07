Moscow Condemns UN Decision to Include Russia in List of 'Violators of Rights of Children'

Moscow condemns the decision to include the Russian military in the list attached to the UN report of those responsible for violation the rights of children in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Moscow condemns the decision to include the Russian military in the list attached to the UN report of those responsible for violation the rights of children in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

In June, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres presented his annual report to the Security Council that included Russia in the global list of violators of children's rights, referring to the death toll in Ukraine. Ukraine, however, was not included in the list, despite the fact that the death of children from the actions of the Ukrainian side is also recognized.

"We strongly condemn the biased political decision of Antonio Guterres to include the Russian armed forces in the list of parties responsible for violations against children in Ukraine attached to the report," Zakharova said in a statement.

The UN secretariat has neglected the established practice of thorough data verification, which is of particular importance considering the large amount of disinformation "published by various pro-Western biased sources," the diplomat said, adding that Russia declares its continued adherence to the protection of children in armed conflict.