Open Menu

Moscow Condemns UN Decision To Include Russia In List Of 'Violators Of Rights Of Children'

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Moscow Condemns UN Decision to Include Russia in List of 'Violators of Rights of Children'

Moscow condemns the decision to include the Russian military in the list attached to the UN report of those responsible for violation the rights of children in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Moscow condemns the decision to include the Russian military in the list attached to the UN report of those responsible for violation the rights of children in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

In June, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres presented his annual report to the Security Council that included Russia in the global list of violators of children's rights, referring to the death toll in Ukraine. Ukraine, however, was not included in the list, despite the fact that the death of children from the actions of the Ukrainian side is also recognized.

"We strongly condemn the biased political decision of Antonio Guterres to include the Russian armed forces in the list of parties responsible for violations against children in Ukraine attached to the report," Zakharova said in a statement.

The UN secretariat has neglected the established practice of thorough data verification, which is of particular importance considering the large amount of disinformation "published by various pro-Western biased sources," the diplomat said, adding that Russia declares its continued adherence to the protection of children in armed conflict.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia June From

Recent Stories

Youth hold keys to a brighter future: President of ..

Youth hold keys to a brighter future: President of Aladdin Project

4 minutes ago
 Belarus Sent Note to Brazil Confirming Its Wish to ..

Belarus Sent Note to Brazil Confirming Its Wish to Join BRICS - Foreign Ministry

6 minutes ago
 Rallies taken out in Larkana Division to protest d ..

Rallies taken out in Larkana Division to protest desecration of Holy Quran

6 minutes ago
 DC directs ACs to review post-rain situation in th ..

DC directs ACs to review post-rain situation in their related areas

6 minutes ago
 Netherlands to Expand Military Presence Within NAT ..

Netherlands to Expand Military Presence Within NATO Mission in Iraq - Defense Mi ..

4 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says Continued Implementation of Grain De ..

UN Chief Says Continued Implementation of Grain Deal Essential for Food Security

4 minutes ago
Venezuela Mulls Appealing to International Crimina ..

Venezuela Mulls Appealing to International Criminal Court Against Trump

4 minutes ago
 Paris Will 'Understand' US's Decision to Send Clus ..

Paris Will 'Understand' US's Decision to Send Cluster Munitions to Ukraine - Spo ..

4 minutes ago
 Three Indian Railways Employees Arrested Over Dead ..

Three Indian Railways Employees Arrested Over Deadly Train Crash - Reports

45 minutes ago
 Cotton growers advised to take measures to get rid ..

Cotton growers advised to take measures to get rid of weeds

45 minutes ago
 Training for lecturers, professors held

Training for lecturers, professors held

45 minutes ago
 Majority of French Demand Tougher Migration Rules ..

Majority of French Demand Tougher Migration Rules After Week of Riots - Poll

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World