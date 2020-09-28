UrduPoint.com
Moscow Condemns US Strengthening Embargo Against Cuba - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 08:46 PM

Moscow strongly condemns Washington's decision to strengthen embargo against Cuba and is ready to keep supporting Havana, Russian Foreign MInister Sergey Lavrov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Moscow strongly condemns Washington's decision to strengthen embargo against Cuba and is ready to keep supporting Havana, Russian Foreign MInister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

New restrictions include a ban for US citizens to be in facilities that belong to the Cuban authorities as well as limits on import of Cuban tobacco and alcohol.

"We strongly condemn this inhumane illegitimate policy of Washington," Lavrov said, adding that the measures were targeting citizens of both Cuba and the United States itself.

"I would like to stress once again that Russia is always ready to provide necessary support to Cuba our strategic partner and friend," Lavrov said.

More Stories From World

