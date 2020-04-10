UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Conducts Around 15,000 Express COVID-19 Tests Daily - Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 12:50 PM

Moscow Conducts Around 15,000 Express COVID-19 Tests Daily - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Moscow is conducting around 15,000 express tests to detect COVID-19 daily, through Federal, regional and private laboratories, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"As you may remember, we have started with moderate volumes of testing, only through several research institutes, which are in fact Rospotrebnadzor [Russian consumer rights watchdog] laboratories.

They were conducting around 3,000 tests [daily] in the beginning. Now we are conducting five times more tests, around 15,000 tests daily, which is a great volume even according to international standards," Sobyanin said.

Both federal, regional and private laboratories focus on COVID-19 diagnostics, the mayor noted.

Over one-third of all the health care employees in Moscow are engaged in the coronavirus response, Sobyanin added.

Related Topics

Moscow May All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM to visit Peshawar today

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 10, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 40,000 COVID-19 t ..

11 hours ago

SEHA opens 13 additional drive-through COVID-19 te ..

11 hours ago

Flydubai operates 23 repatriation flights

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.