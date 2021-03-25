UrduPoint.com
Moscow Conference On Afghanistan Fosters Understanding, Promotes Trust - Taliban

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 04:22 PM

The latest round of negotiations within the extended Troika format, which Moscow hosted earlier this month, was generally positive, allowing the Afghan government and the Taliban to foster a sense of understanding and build trust, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik on Thursday

"I must say that it was a positive one, as it created an understanding between all parties, which to some extent may have benefited confidence-building. It was important for those countries to know our position, to evaluate their position, to meet with them, to attend conferences with internal parties, to talk at different levels personally, to build trust," Mujahid said.

The two sides met in Moscow after an exchange of accusations led the Doha peace process to stall, with Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan as the key stakeholders releasing a joint statement, calling on the sides to end hostilities and reach a constructive resolution to end the ongoing civil war.

"Of course, as more meetings and visits take place, the more understanding and trust we reach, so we evaluate the Moscow meeting positively. Such meetings are useful for peace, when there is pessimism, there is distance, peace is not easy to achieve, so Moscow meetings have been very useful," Mujahid added.

While the sides agreed to accelerate the peace process following the Moscow conference, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's proposal to hold early elections on condition of a ceasefire was met with a rejection by the Taliban, who continue to uphold their dedication to the establishment of a "pure Islamic government" to replace the Islamic republic.

