Moscow Conference On Afghanistan Is Not Alternative To Doha Negotiations - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 04:19 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The upcoming international conference on Afghanistan, which Moscow will host on March 18, is aimed to boost the peace process and is not an alternative to the intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov assured.

"We are all keen on putting an end to the suffering in Afghanistan ...

We are not in competition either with Qatar or with any other country on that matter ... I want to remind to everybody that before the Doha track, there was a Moscow track and an Istanbul track, and nobody thought of putting any accusations against our Qatari friends when they started this peace process," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after his talks with the foreign ministers of Turkey and Qatar.

More Stories From World

