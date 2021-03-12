Moscow Conference on Afghanistan to Focus on Promoting Intra-Afghan Doha Talks - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Participants of the international conference on Afghanistan, which Moscow will host on March 18, will discuss ways to contribute to the intra-Afghan peace negotiations in Doha, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov assured that the upcoming Moscow conference was not an alternative to the Doha negotiations.

"A meeting on the Afghan settlement is planned for March 18 in Moscow, at the level of Russian, Chinese, US and Pakistani special representatives. Delegations of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the [Afghan] High Council for National Reconciliation, prominent Afghan politicians, the Taliban movement are also expected to participate, as well as our special guest, Qatar.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will deliver an address to the participants of the meeting ... There are plans to discuss ways to promote the intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha, to reduce violence and to stop the armed conflict in Afghanistan," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Asked about Lavrov's potential meetings on the sidelines of the conference, Zakharova said that meetings are possible, "if we receive relevant requests."