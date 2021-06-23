Moscow Conference on International Security Opens on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The ninth Moscow Conference on International Security, an annual forum held by the Russian Defense Ministry to discuss urgent issues and tendencies on the international military agenda, is opening on Wednesday.

The conference will take place on June 23-24 in the Russian capital at the Ukraine Hotel. This year, the Russian military department has invited the heads of military departments of 119 countries to the forum, and without exceptions for representatives of states that have frozen interaction with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

In particular, NATO defense ministers were invited.

As Yevgeny Ilyin, first deputy head of the Main Directorate for International Military Cooperation of the Russian Defense Ministry, reported in early June, by that time the defense ministers and commanders of the armed forces of 49 countries confirmed their participation in the conference.

In total, more than 600 delegates from more than 100 countries are expected to participate in the event.