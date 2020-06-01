UrduPoint.com
Mon 01st June 2020 | 02:30 AM

Moscow Confirms 76 New Coronavirus-Related Fatalities - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Moscow registered 76 coronavirus-related deaths in the past day, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 2,553, the city's coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"Another 76 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, have died in Moscow," the statement read.

On Saturday, 69 COVID-19 carriers died in Moscow.

