MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Moscow confirms that Armenia has requested Russia's mediation in normalizing Yerevan-Ankara relations, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday.

"Yes, I can confirm that Armenia requested assistance in mediation between Yerevan and Ankara. Russia is interested and made efforts in this process to normalize Armenian-Turkish relations," Zakharova told a press conference.