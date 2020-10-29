UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Confirms Armenian, Azerbaijani Ministers To Meet OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Friday

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 10:50 PM

Moscow Confirms Armenian, Azerbaijani Ministers to Meet OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Friday

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed on Thursday that Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, would meet with the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Minsk Group in Geneva on October 30 to discuss the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed on Thursday that Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, would meet with the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Minsk Group in Geneva on October 30 to discuss the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"It is agreed that Armenia's and Azerbaijan's foreign ministers, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, will meet with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Geneva on October 30 to discuss further steps [to settle the conflict]," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that the agenda would include issues related to international humanitarian law, namely the implementation of the agreements that were reached in Moscow on October 10 the ceasefire, the exchange of prisoners and the bodies of the dead.

Related Topics

Dead Exchange Moscow Russia Europe Minsk Armenia Geneva Azerbaijan October

Recent Stories

Police torch shelters in Argentina to clear homele ..

21 minutes ago

UAE denounces attack at French consulate in Jeddah

35 minutes ago

US Needs Smarter Strategy On Russia, China - House ..

24 minutes ago

Exxon Mobil to cut 1,900 US jobs as Covid-19 hits ..

24 minutes ago

Biden, Trump duel in Florida as White House touts ..

24 minutes ago

Tanzania opposition rejects 'illegitimate' electio ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.