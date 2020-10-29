Moscow Confirms Armenian, Azerbaijani Ministers to Meet OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Friday

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed on Thursday that Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, would meet with the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Minsk Group in Geneva on October 30 to discuss the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed on Thursday that Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, would meet with the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Minsk Group in Geneva on October 30 to discuss the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"It is agreed that Armenia's and Azerbaijan's foreign ministers, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, will meet with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Geneva on October 30 to discuss further steps [to settle the conflict]," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that the agenda would include issues related to international humanitarian law, namely the implementation of the agreements that were reached in Moscow on October 10 the ceasefire, the exchange of prisoners and the bodies of the dead.