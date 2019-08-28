UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Confirms French, Russian Ministers To Meet In Russian Capital Sept 9

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 06:27 PM

Moscow Confirms French, Russian Ministers to Meet in Russian Capital Sept 9

The Russian and French foreign and defense ministers will meet in Moscow on September 9, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The Russian and French foreign and defense ministers will meet in Moscow on September 9, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

"On September 9, the next, 12th meeting of the Russian-French Security Cooperation Council with the participation of the foreign and defense ministers will be held in Moscow, this format is also called 2 + 2," Zakharova said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia September

Recent Stories

Lavrov, Zarif to Discuss JCPOA, Persian Gulf in Mo ..

1 minute ago

Zelenskyy Should Recognize Vyshinsky's Case as Unj ..

1 minute ago

Lebanon Reaffirms Commitment to UN Resolution on E ..

1 minute ago

Nadra mobile vans to reach Khanewal, Mianchannu on ..

13 minutes ago

New criminal law module textbook for Sindh Police ..

13 minutes ago

Judicial remand of three accused extended

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.