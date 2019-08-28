Moscow Confirms French, Russian Ministers to Meet in Russian Capital Sept 9

The Russian and French foreign and defense ministers will meet in Moscow on September 9, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The Russian and French foreign and defense ministers will meet in Moscow on September 9, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

"On September 9, the next, 12th meeting of the Russian-French Security Cooperation Council with the participation of the foreign and defense ministers will be held in Moscow, this format is also called 2 + 2," Zakharova said.