Moscow Confirms Georgian National Killed in Berlin in August Was on Wanted List

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, confirmed on Thursday that the Georgian national who was killed in Berlin in August, triggering a diplomatic row between Moscow and Germany, had been on the wanted list

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019)

"According to the information that I possess and that I verified yesterday with the law enforcement agencies of our country, he was on the wanted list," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a Georgian national of Chechen descent, was killed in Berlin on August 23. On the same day, the German prosecution announced it had arrested the suspected perpetrator of the attack, a 49-year-old Russian citizen.

Two Russian diplomats were expelled in early December over the matter, and Russia responded in kind earlier on Thursday, giving two employees of the German Embassy seven days to leave the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had repeatedly asked Germany to extradite Khangoshvili, adding that the killed man had engaged in organizing deadly terror attacks. Putin voiced the belief that it was wrong to expel Russian diplomats over the matter and also pledged that Russia would assist the investigation.