UrduPoint.com

Moscow Confirms Grain Deal Extension For 2 Months - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Moscow Confirms Grain Deal Extension for 2 Months - Russian Foreign Ministry

Moscow confirms the extension of the Black Sea grain initiative for two months, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Moscow confirms the extension of the Black Sea grain initiative for two months, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the extension of the Black Sea grain deal for another two months.

"We confirm the announcement made by the Turkish President of a two-month extension of the Black Sea grain initiative. This gives us a chance not in words, but in actions to help ensure global food security," Zakharova told a briefing.

Russia believes that discrepancies in the implementation of grain deal should be corrected as soon as possible, the spokeswoman added.

"Our principled assessments of the Istanbul agreements of 2022 have not changed, and the discrepancies in the implementation should be corrected as quickly as possible," Zakharova said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Pak, Iraq enjoy strong brotherly ties: Foreign Min ..

Pak, Iraq enjoy strong brotherly ties: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

22 seconds ago
 Chelam Josh festival ends with sweet memories of l ..

Chelam Josh festival ends with sweet memories of local, foreign tourists

24 seconds ago
 230 ambulances of Rescue 1122 providing free servi ..

230 ambulances of Rescue 1122 providing free services to public in 17 districts ..

26 seconds ago
 Kazakh President Says Astana, Beijing Can Increase ..

Kazakh President Says Astana, Beijing Can Increase Trade to $40Bln by 2030

28 seconds ago
 Russia, Iran Discuss Mutual Settlements in Yuan - ..

Russia, Iran Discuss Mutual Settlements in Yuan - Novak

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker CM assures to resolve issues of Chitral ..

Caretaker CM assures to resolve issues of Chitral people about subsidized wheat ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.