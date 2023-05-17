Moscow Confirms Grain Deal Extension for 2 Months - Russian Foreign Ministry

Moscow confirms the extension of the Black Sea grain initiative for two months, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Moscow confirms the extension of the Black Sea grain initiative for two months, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the extension of the Black Sea grain deal for another two months.

"We confirm the announcement made by the Turkish President of a two-month extension of the Black Sea grain initiative. This gives us a chance not in words, but in actions to help ensure global food security," Zakharova told a briefing.

Russia believes that discrepancies in the implementation of grain deal should be corrected as soon as possible, the spokeswoman added.

"Our principled assessments of the Istanbul agreements of 2022 have not changed, and the discrepancies in the implementation should be corrected as quickly as possible," Zakharova said.