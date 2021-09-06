UrduPoint.com

Moscow Confirms Guinean Foreign Minister's Trip To Russia Canceled

Guinean Foreign Minister Ibrahima Khalil Kaba's visit to Russia, scheduled for this week, was canceled over the internal situation in the African country, the Russian Foreign Minister said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Guinean Foreign Minister Ibrahima Khalil Kaba's visit to Russia, scheduled for this week, was canceled over the internal situation in the African country, the Russian Foreign Minister said on Monday.

"The visit of the foreign minister to Guinea in Russia was canceled due to the internal situation in Guinea," the ministry told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the Guinean ambassador in Russia said that Khalil Khaba's trip was canceled.

On Sunday, a group of Guinean military led by Mamady Doumbouya stormed the presidential palace in Conakry and detained President Alpha Conde. Doumbouya declared the country's parliament dissolved and the constitution void, imposing a nationwide curfew.

