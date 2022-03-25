Moscow Confirms Information About Russia, Ukraine Exchanging Soldiers on 10-for-10 Basis

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday that Moscow and Kiev have exchanged soldiers on a 10-for-10 basis.

"I confirm the information about the exchange of 10 Russian soldiers detained on the territory of Ukraine for 10 Ukrainian soldiers," Moskalkova said.

She added that the sides have also exchanged Russian civilian seafarers from the ship Millennial Spirit for Ukrainian civilian seafarers from the rescue ship Sapphire.

The ombudswoman appreciated the actions of the Russian Defense Ministry by saying that it "has done a significant work to return Russian detained soldiers to their homes."

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.