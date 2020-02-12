UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Confirms Intention To Retaliate If US Withdraws From Open Skies Treaty

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 02:00 PM

Moscow Confirms Intention to Retaliate If US Withdraws From Open Skies Treaty

Russia will be forced to take countermeasures if the United States withdraws from the Open Skies Treaty, Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control Director Vladimir Ermakov has said in an interview with Sputnik, slamming Washington's claims of Russia's violations of the deal as groundless

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Russia will be forced to take countermeasures if the United States withdraws from the Open Skies Treaty, Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control Director Vladimir Ermakov has said in an interview with Sputnik, slamming Washington's claims of Russia's violations of the deal as groundless.

Reports on the US' intention to withdraw from the treaty, which enables its 34 participants to fly over other countries' territories to check on compliance with disarmament agreements, first emerged in October.

"The US side has not made any official statement on its plans to leave the Open Skies Treaty. However, we regret its possible intention to do so over Russia's alleged violations. If Washington decides to abandon the deal, we will be forced to provide an adequate response. We believe it is too early to discuss publicly what measures we could implement," Ermakov said.

He reaffirmed Moscow's call for saving the Open Skies Treaty as "one of the few remaining pillars of the European security architecture."

"We have communicated our stand to the US colleagues. Unfortunately, the US partners keep repeating their traditional and absolutely groundless claims of Russia's alleged non-compliance with the treaty, instead of thoroughly analyzing the situation and ways to preserve the agreement. The attempts to put the blame on Russia are counterproductive and are beneath criticism. We also have many questions regarding the US' and other NATO member states' implementation of the Open Skies Treaty. However, we prefer not discussing the withdrawal, but looking for decisions capable of removing the mutual concerns together," Ermakov concluded.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Washington Vladimir Putin United States October From Agreement

Recent Stories

Young minds bring climate conscious design to the ..

18 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close higher 12 February 2020

2 minutes ago

Nissan files $90 mn suit against Ghosn

2 minutes ago

European stock markets climb at open

2 minutes ago

Occupied Kashmir witnesses humanitarian crisis und ..

35 minutes ago

China's air transport market reports negative grow ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.